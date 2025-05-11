The Israel Air Force (IAF) reportedly began conducting airstrikes at the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and as-Salif ports on Sunday evening, following a warning from the IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee for locals to evacuate until further notice for their own safety.

Ras Isa fuel port has allegedly been hit, according to Saudi news channel al-Hadath.

An Iranian facility has been struck at an unspecified location, Saudi state-owned news outlet, Al Arabiya reported.

Al-Hadath reported that this facility is located at Ras Isa, and at least 10 airstrikes have occurred at the fuel port so far.

The Houthi Interior Ministry claimed that airstrikes have hit Hodeidah port.

Israeli air force fighter jets en route to strike Houthi targets in Yemen, May 5, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

IDF warns Yemenis to evacuate the vicinity

“Due to the terrorist Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice,” Adraee warned, before strikes began.

#عاجل تحذير لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابيميناء رأس عيسىميناء الحديدةميناء الصليفأمامكم تحذير هام وعاجلنظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث جميع المتواجدين في هذه الموانئ… pic.twitter.com/3ySkzXCYRR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2025

“Evacuating the ports will keep you safe,” his statement concluded.

Recent Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi terrorists:

The IAF undertook a joint counterstrike of the Houthis in Yemen along with the US on Monday night following the ballistic missile strike near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

Israel’s Tuesday strikes across Sanaa, including at Sanaa International Airport, heavily damaged the infrastructure, but likely cost Israel approximately 13 million shekels.

Yemen had denied reports by the Saudi news channel Al-Hadath that Israel was responsible for airstrikes that targeted the Ras Isa fuel port between Friday night and Saturday morning, Ynet reported.

This is a developing story.