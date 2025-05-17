German authorities blocked eight people, six men and two women, from flying to Milan on Thursday for a European neo-Nazi conference, BILD reported on Saturday.

The party reportedly planned on attending the Remigration Summit hosted by members of the Identitarian Movement.

One member of the group had reportedly been photographed performing the ‘White Power’ symbol at the airport.

Authorities claimed to have blocked the travel plans as the Germans’ attendance could threaten the country’s national image.

German activists have been stopped and possibly detained at the airport by German Police, when they wanted to board their flights to italy.The amount of repression against freedom of Speech aandn Remigration is crazy. But we will not back down!Soon more on that situation. — Remigration Summit 25 (@resum25) May 15, 2025

The summit’s X/Twitter page claimed that the group of Germans had managed to attend the conference despite the attempted block, after taking advantage of the same open borders that the group was condemning.

We are proof: the borders are open. German authorities tried to block IB activists from flying to Remigration Summit 2025. They still made it—crossing the borders with no issues.Remigration is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/5oGEwfKCh7 — Remigration Summit 25 (@resum25) May 17, 2025

What is the Identitarian Movement?

The Identitarians are a growing ethnocultural transnational movement that originated in France and Italy.

It has also spread into southern, central, and northern Europe, according to political scientist José Pedro Zúquete’s publication The Identitarians: The Movement against Globalism and Islam in Europe.

The group focuses its efforts on fighting against immigration, particularly Islamic immigration to Europe.

The term ‘re-migration’ was coined by Martin Sellner, the head of the Identitarian Movement in Europe, who champions the mass deportation of migrants from Europe.