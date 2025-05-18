Harish mayor Yitzhak Keshet was indicted on Sunday for indecent acts, fraud and breach of trust, after seven women complained of sexual assault experienced at his hands.

Per the indictment, while serving as the council head of Harish – before it became a city – Keshet took advantage of his power position to establish inappropriate sexual relationships with several women, and committed sexual acts against them. They all either worked in the municipality, or sought out its services.

Many of these acts of violation took place in the municipality’s offices and during work hours. In a few instances, he worked to advance the requests put in by the women, the indictment adds.

Keshet touched women, forced himself on them

It details that Keshet touched the women without their consent, including hugging them, kissing them, and in specific instances, pressing his body up against them, forcing them to feel his erection.

The prosecution wrote that it was convinced Keshet operated out of a fierce conflict of interests, directly violating the trust inputted by the public that voted him in, as well as his own position as a public official. He also took advantage of his position in using the power dynamics at his disposal to take advantage of the women, it added.

It asked for him to be apprehended until the legal processes are concluded, arguing that he poses a direct threat to women, those who work in the municipality and those who live in Harish.