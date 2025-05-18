Magda Baratz, a Holocaust survivor and grandmother of Asaf Cafri, an IDF soldier killed fighting in Gaza on Holocaust Remembrance Day, died at the age of 96. She was laid to rest last week.

“Magda, a survivor of the Bergen-Belsen camp, devoted her life to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and sharing her remarkable life story with future generations,” said Raz Kinstlich, mayor of her hometown Rishon Lezion.

נשבר הלב.רס”ר אסף כפרי, בן 26, נהרג אתמול מירי צלף בעזה.הסרטו צולם אתמול בטיסת אל-על לברלין. הקברניט מברך את שורדת השואה מגדה ואת בתה היושבת לצדה.הן נמצאות בדרכן לטקס ל 80 שנה לשחרור ברגן בלזן.מגדה היא הסבתא רבתא של אסף. בתה של מגדה היא סבתא של אסף.כמה שעות אח”כ, אסף נהרג. pic.twitter.com/RdSkz7oxf6 — eyal (@eyalranavni) April 25, 2025

“When Magda learned of Asaf’s death, she was in Germany—where her own life had almost been ended—attending a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Bergen-Belsen’s liberation. It was a heartbreaking full circle.”

St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Asaf Cafri, 26, from Beit Hashmonai, served as an IDF tank driver from the 79th Battalion in the 14th ‘Machatz’ Brigade. He was killed in an airstrike in northern Gaza. Another reserve soldier from the battalion and an officer from the Yahalom Unit were seriously wounded in the attack.

The Gezer Regional Council, which includes Beit Hashmonai, paid tribute: “We mourn the loss of armored soldier Sergeant Major (res.) Asaf Cafri. Asaf, son of Yifat and Hagai, brother of Yoav, Itay, and Idan, and partner of Lihi, was a graduate of Herzog High School in Beit Hashmonai, Sdot Ayalon School, and Shevat Lahav. The council shares the deep sorrow of the Cafri family and the Beit Hashmonai community.”

Fallen soldier St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Asaf Cafri, April, 2025. (credit: Canva)

‘My heart still refuses to believe it’

Farber Elhai, a fellow soldier, said farewell in a heartfelt message: “My dear brother! My heart still refuses to believe it. Suddenly, every round feels like the highlight of the moment. Pictures and memories remain. Thank you for everything you brought to the company. I love you, my brother. Rest in peace.”