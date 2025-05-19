IDF special forces allegedly carried out an operation to rescue hostages in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Monday, Israeli media reported, citing Arab reports.

The IDF responded, stating, “Contrary to recent reports, there is no change in the situational assessment.”

“The IDF is in the midst of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ and is operating throughout the Gaza Strip.”

This follows the IDF expanding operations throughout the Gaza Strip in the renewed operation “Gideon’s Chariots” and intensified airstrikes on Saturday and Sunday night.

The military carried out strikes on Monday night in several locations across the Gaza Strip, including Deir al-Balah, Bani Suhelia east of Khan Yunis, south of Nuseirat, and in Gaza City.

Increased Israeli air force strikes, Gazans move south

Palestinians reported that more than 148 people were killed in the past 24 hours.

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

According to Palestinian security sources, over 400,000 Palestinians have already moved from northern Gaza to the South.

The Israeli air force is continuously striking targets in Khan Yunis.

This is a developing story.