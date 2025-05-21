Hikers on the Israel Trail passing through Carmel can now enjoy free overnight stays in modern, fully equipped six-room apartments featuring private showers and toilets, laundry services, high-speed internet, and a grocery store — all available by prior arrangement.

The University of Haifa is partnered with the Society for the Protection of Nature to offer hikers warm, free hospitality in the university’s dormitories. This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to community engagement, nature preservation, and promoting hiking culture in Israel, providing hikers with comfortable, friendly accommodations in the heart of its green campus.

Accommodations include six-room apartments, each with a private shower and toilet, plus shared living rooms and kitchens. Additional amenities include laundry services, free high-speed internet, and a convenient grocery store on site. Availability is on a space-available basis, with accommodations offered until September 2025. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance, or 72 hours prior for weekend stays, to ensure a smooth experience.

‘Strengthening the connection between people and nature’

This collaboration between the University of Haifa and the Society for the Protection of Nature exemplifies a partnership that promotes hiking, community values, and sustainability. It invites Israel Trail hikers to enjoy exceptional hospitality.

Prof. Gur Elroy, President of the University of Haifa, stated, “We are proud to open our dormitories to hikers, offering a welcoming place to rest and continue their journey. This initiative strengthens the bond between people and nature, and connects academic values with Israel’s unique hiking culture.”

Shavit Saar-Wexler, Director of the Trail Marking Unit at the Society for the Protection of Nature, added, “As we celebrate 30 years of the Israel Trail, we thank the Trail Angels — generous hosts who welcome hikers with warmth and kindness. We are thrilled to welcome the University of Haifa into this community and hope others will follow their example.”