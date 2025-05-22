The murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim in Washington was a “direct result of the virulent and toxic antisemitic incitement that has been going on since October 7” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a press conference on Thursday morning.

The two young employees of the Israeli embassy in DC were shot and killed by a far-left pro-Palestinian activist at an American Jewish Congress conference on Wednesday night.

Sa’ar spoke to reporters in Jerusalem about the “unprecedented wave of terror attacks and attempts against Israeli missions around the world, with an emphasis on Europe,” adding that Israeli missions and representatives are disproportionately targeted.

“Antisemitic terrorism that has crossed all red lines,” he said.

The foreign minister added that he has been worried for several months that “something like this would happen, and it did.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally as they take part in a ‘March for Nakba 76’ event last year in Seattle. (credit: David Ryder/Reuters)

To honor the two victims, Israeli missions around the world will lower their flags to half-mast, he announced. Sa’ar also reiterated his commitment to his ministry’s employees, who he said struggle daily with difficult conditions on the diplomatic front.

“I am proud to lead this devoted people,” he said. “They serve the country, are identified with the country, and symbolize the country. They are subjected to harsh and poisonous attacks and words.”

The connection between antisemitic and anti-Israel incitement

Sa’ar spoke extensively about the connection between antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement and the murder of the two.

“This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organizations, especially in Europe.”

“Their words are modern blood libels,” he added, something which said “has endangered Israeli and Jewish blood.”

“This is what happens when leaders in the world surrender to Palestinian terrorist propaganda and support its statements, and attacks, and blame Israel instead of Hamas.”

Sa’ar called on world leaders and officials to stop their incitement against Israel and stop their false accusations.

He also took the opportunity to announce that he would be chairing the Conference to Combat Antisemitism as part of Israel’s presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.