Below, a translated excerpt from the recently published book in Hebrew, MiHamishim Kochavim L’Kochav Ehad (From Fifty Stars to One Star). With an endorsement from President Isaac Herzog, Batsheva Pomerantz describes her impactful aliyah as a child, when the ‘choice was made for her.’ The book includes inspiring stories about olim from all over the world.

Remembering Jerusalem

When my parents, Dr. Henry and Claire Sally Hashkes, made aliyah from New York to Jerusalem in 1969, there were very few English-speaking healthcare professionals. A phone line, a lifeline for a physician, was a luxury.

As a family physician, my father would study specialties that were lacking in the city in the 1970s. For example, there was just one allergy clinic until he went abroad for postgraduate clinical training in allergy. After returning, he was greatly appreciated by his many patients suffering from allergies to cypress and olive trees, ubiquitous in Jerusalem. At age 73, he was certified in treating clinical hypertension, volunteering in Tel Hashomer’s hypertension clinic.

Due to his professionalism and similar mentality, many North Americans – new olim (immigrants to Israel), tourists, or gap year students – would seek him as a doctor.

After aliyah in 1969, my father worked for Hadassah Hospital, which ran a students’ clinic at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He also began treating patients in his rented apartment in Rehavia. My bedroom doubled as his makeshift office. Known as a sharp diagnostician, he wouldn’t hesitate to refer his patients to the best specialists.

In 1971, we moved to a new building near Emek Refaim Street, which was then considered the periphery of Jerusalem. The office was also in the building. One telephone line served us: four children, six people – adjusting to life in Israel. We had one phone line, or lifeline, for parnassah (livelihood).

The “family business” was a calling, healing the sick and often saving lives. To paraphrase, “Life and death were in the power of the phone.” My mother would schedule appointments when the doctor was out and knew when to order an ambulance to save lives.

We received lab results by phone. I would also write the values, including the popular “Billy Rubin,” who must have been a relative (my mother’s maiden name was Rubin). I then learned that “bilirubin” is connected to liver function. Billy Rubin’s rival was “Paul Bunnell” – a mononucleosis screening test. After a decade with one phone line, we struck gold with the novel facsimile machine.

My father’s busy practice included routine medical issues, diagnosing complicated cases, and treating emergencies. By observing work from home, I learned the values of confidentiality, discretion, and respecting the privacy of others.

Embarking on a career in medicine is a lifelong commitment to keep up with the latest developments. My father founded a journal club for discussing complex cases, including monthly lectures with specialists in English. This was also to help pave the way for English-speaking immigrant doctors to move to Jerusalem.

Kentucky professor provides insight regarding King David based on Psalms verses

IN THE 1950s, at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky, my father’s professor had an interesting insight regarding King David, based on the verses in Psalms recalling the Jews’ yearning for Jerusalem throughout the exile, verses cited under the huppah (wedding canopy).

My father would relate: “Our non-Jewish professor explained the verses (Psalms 137:5-6): ‘If I forget you, Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its ability. Let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth, if I remember you not’ as describing a known medical condition.

“King David understood the severe symptoms of a major stroke to the left side of the brain. This causes paralysis of the right side of the body [“my right hand forget its ability’], and the loss of speech [‘my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth’].”

My father’s frequent lectures to the English-speaking public on the latest advances in medicine combined information and humor. I would learn of what I term the “package deal” of hypertension, diabetes, and high lipids (cholesterol) as part of the metabolic syndrome – a modern pandemic long before COVID-19.

Together, or on their own, these conditions can increase the likelihood of cardiac problems or strokes – strokes, as suggested by King David’s words on forgetting Jerusalem.

Jerusalem’s special day would not be forgotten by my father. The 28th of Iyar became Jerusalem Day following the city’s reunification in June 1967. On Jerusalem Day 2009, my father was awarded the Distinguished Citizen of Jerusalem citation, being thanked by the city for his 24/7 work and his volunteer efforts in educating the public, helping olim physicians, and more.

A most fitting birthday present! My father, Hanoch Reuven Hashkes, was born on the 28th of Iyar, years before it became Jerusalem Day. In 2022, he completed his 92nd year, passing away on the 27th of Iyar. He was laid to rest in the mountains of his beloved Jerusalem on the 28th of Iyar, Jerusalem Day.

The writer speaks in Hebrew or English about her aliyah and the miracle of Kibbutz Galuyot (Ingathering of the Diaspora). Her book is available online and in bookstores.