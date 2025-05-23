The IDF struck the “Al-Cairo” currency exchange office in Gaza City on Thursday overnight, citing the facility’s long-standing role in financing terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the military announced on Friday.

According to the IDF, the exchange office has been used in recent years to store and transfer tens of millions of dollars that directly supported the operations of these groups.

Originally operating under the name “Dubai,” the office was renamed “Al-Cairo” in 2022 after being designated by the Israeli Defense Ministry as aiding terrorist organizations.

Throughout the current conflict, the IDF claims that workers at the exchange office continued to transfer funds to Hamas’s military wing, enabling continued terrorist activity.

In August 2024, a worker at the exchange, Tahseen Al-Nadiyya, was killed by the Israeli army after allegedly playing a key role in funding terrorist operations, the IDF said.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

Weakening the financial infrastructure of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Despite Al-Nadiyya’s death, the military reported that the exchange office continued its financial support for the groups.

The IDF stated that it conducted the strike in coordination with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) as part of ongoing efforts to weaken the financial infrastructure of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.