The National Library of Israel proudly announced this month the arrival and public display of the Shem Tov Bible, a stunning 14th-century manuscript created by the renowned kabbalist Rabbi Shem Tov ben Abraham Ibn Gaon. This extraordinary codex—both a work of biblical scholarship and an artistic masterpiece—is now exhibited as part of the Library’s permanent collection.

Created in 1312 in Spain, the Shem Tov Bible reflects the rich spiritual and intellectual life of Sephardic Jewry during the medieval period. Combining deep kabbalistic insight, meticulous Masoretic tradition, and exquisite illumination, the manuscript offers a unique window into Jewish mysticism and textual transmission.

Rabbi Shem Tov himself embarked on a journey to the Land of Israel shortly after completing the manuscript, settling there by 1315 and continuing his scholarly work until his death around 1330. Over the centuries, the Bible traveled throughout the Middle East and North Africa, where it gained a reputation for mystical powers, especially among women seeking a safe childbirth.

In the modern era, the manuscript passed through notable private collections, including that of David Solomon Sassoon in the early 20th century, and later European collectors. In 2024, the Bible was auctioned at Sotheby’s and purchased by Terri and Andrew Herenstein, who generously loaned it to the National Library for long-term public display.

Sallai Meridor, Chairman of the National Library of Israel, emphasized the profound symbolism of the Bible’s return to Jerusalem, especially coinciding with Shavuot, the festival commemorating the giving of the Torah. “Having journeyed from Spain to Jerusalem, Baghdad, Tripoli, London, and Geneva, the Shem Tov Bible has come full circle and is now back home in the land where Rabbi Shem Tov lived and intended for it to be,” Meridor said. He also expressed deep gratitude to the Herenstein family for making this historic loan possible.

Dr. Chaim Neria, curator of the Haim and Hanna Solomon Judaica Collection at the Library, highlighted the Bible’s scholarly importance. “This manuscript represents the pinnacle of biblical and kabbalistic scholarship from the medieval period,” he said. He noted its detailed adherence to the Sefer Tagei, a traditional guide for sacred scribal practices, and its unique references to now-lost earlier texts such as the Hilleli Codex from 600 CE.

Beyond its textual significance, the Shem Tov Bible is celebrated for its artistic beauty. Its richly decorated pages feature gothic arches, arcades, birds, beasts, and gilded frames surrounding the biblical verses, inspired by the artistic languages of both Islamic and Christian traditions of the time, yet adapted to Jewish ritual aesthetics.

The Shem Tov Bible was unveiled to the public on May 8, 2025, as part of the National Library’s “A Treasury of Words” exhibition in the William Davidson Permanent Exhibition Gallery. The Herenstein family also announced plans to digitize the manuscript to enable worldwide access for scholars and enthusiasts alike.

“The Shem Tov Bible stands as a unique cultural artifact,” the family said. “We are delighted that it will be preserved, studied, and admired by future generations.”

