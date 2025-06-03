IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen.Effie Deffrin said on Tuesday evening that Hamas’s grip on the Gaza Strip is weakening, as Israeli forces continue operations both above and below ground. “Hamas is losing control. It continues to operate against its own civilians,” Deffrin told the media. He emphasized that “the distribution of food severely harms Hamas and its rule. Tens of thousands of meals are distributed daily to Gazans,” he said.

Deffrin slammed Hamas for spreading false reports about IDF activity near aid distribution sites, which have been parroted by world media.

“[Hamas] spreads false information, which some Western media outlets have disseminated.”

“In recent days, armed individuals have attacked Gazans. In southern Khan Yunis, they harmed civilians who came to collect aid,” Deffrin said.

On Tuesday morning, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza claimed that 24 Palestinians were killed by IDF fire while waiting near the aid distribution center in the Rafah area. Over the weekend, Hamas circulated a similar report claiming that 31 were killed.

A Palestinian carries aid supplies he received from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Deffrin responded: “The report from the weekend was false,” noting that earlier on Tuesday, IDF soldiers fired warning shots near suspects about half a kilometer from the aid centers. “We do not prevent Gaza residents from reaching the distribution centers; it is Hamas that prevents them,” he clarified.

Deffrin also addressed criticisms of the IDF’s slow response to the incident, saying: “It takes time to investigate matters, but we will not report half-truths. Even if it takes time, we owe the truth first and foremost to our soldiers.”

Deffrin outlines future IDF plans in Gaza

Deffrin also outlined expanded IDF movement in Gaza as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

“During the holiday, IDF troops expanded the ground incursion into additional areas. We are in the midst of a large-scale operation, both above and below ground,” he said. “We are operating according to a well-defined plan whose purpose is to return the hostages and dismantle Hamas’s rule.”

He added that “we will expand the incursion into additional areas, in the north and south of the Gaza Strip. We will continue to create the conditions to return the hostages,” noting that hostage deal negotiations have stalled.

Earlier this week, international news agencies and Hamas-affiliated media reported dozens of deaths from IDF fire near an aid distribution center in the Gaza Strip. A nearby hospital operated by the Red Cross also reported 175 injuries from the incident. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) released documentation on the incident, but for many hours, the claims were echoed globally without Israel’s response.

The IDF later released drone footage showing armed, masked gunmen throwing stones and shooting at Gazans who tried to collect humanitarian aid that had been looted in southern Khan Yunis. “Hamas is doing everything in its power to sabotage the successful distribution of food in Gaza. Caution should be exercised with false information,” Deffrin said.