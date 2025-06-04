Air Haifa is extending its international reach with the launch of direct flights from Haifa International Airport to the popular Greek island of Rhodes, starting July 3. The announcement marks another step in the northern Israeli airline’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the Mediterranean region.

The new route will operate twice weekly, on Sundays and Thursdays, with fares beginning at $149 one-way. Flights to Rhodes will complement Air Haifa’s existing network from Haifa to Athens, Larnaca, and Eilat, all operated by a modern fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The airline’s latest expansion aligns with its broader growth strategy. Air Haifa also announced it is increasing its pilot roster to support this growth, recently completing its third successful pilot training program. The airline’s Israeli flight crews lead the operation, but Air Haifa is also onboarding and certifying experienced pilots from France, Finland, Greece, and the Czech Republic — all with thousands of flight hours and command experience on ATR aircraft.

These international pilots are being integrated into operations to support the airline’s expansion in the Mediterranean, with full certification under the supervision of the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are committed to enhancing Haifa Airport’s role as a key international gateway,” said Lior Yavor, co-founder and Deputy CEO of Air Haifa. “The launch of flights to Rhodes is another step in our mission to offer advanced infrastructure and convenient service to northern residents.”

Air Haifa (credit: PR)

Adding aircraft, boosting duty-free shopping at Haifa Airport

Looking ahead, Air Haifa expects delivery of its fourth aircraft in September, followed by a fifth aircraft in December. Additionally, the renovation of the aircraft apron at Haifa International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of June, providing upgraded infrastructure for the airline’s operations and improved experiences for passengers.

Passengers will soon enjoy duty-free shopping at Haifa Airport as well, following the Israel Airports Authority’s recent tender for a concessionaire to operate the store, with results expected in the coming weeks.

All Air Haifa flights include flexible booking options, allowing changes or cancellations up to 24 hours before departure for credit towards future travel. Tickets include a free carry-on bag, with the option to add checked luggage and pre-selected seats for an additional fee.

Haifa’s airport is accessible via public transportation from Haifa’s central bus station on the 100 bus line, leaving every 30 minutes.