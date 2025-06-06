A Jewish firefighter saved a Torah scroll from a synagogue after a fire broke out in the building.

Chabad of Greenvale announced that at 7:00 am on Wednesday, a fire broke out at the Laffey Real Estate Group office, which occupies the downstairs space in the same building.

As news of the fire spread, the local Jewish community gathered outside the synagogue to pray, with particular fear for the synagogue’s Sefer Torah scrolls.

The Chabad synagogue is the home of the local Bukharian Jewish community.

The Roslyn Highlands firefighter in question – Michael Farca – told News 12 Long Island that when he noticed that the upstairs building was a synagogue, “[his] eyes went right to the ark. I opened it just to see if there was a torah inside, and sure enough, there was.”

Igor Shamalov, president of the Chabad of Greenvale synagogue in New York, June 2025. (credit: Igor Shamalov)

A Torah scroll is priceless

“In a moving moment that brought tears to the eyes of onlookers, a Jewish firefighter emerged from the building carrying the Torah scroll, unharmed,” Boris Maksumov of Chabad of Greenvale said.

“His successful retrieval of the scroll was met with relief, emotion, and spiritual gratitude from the community.”

Yuriy Davidov, a member of the congregation, said, “The Torah is more than a book — it is our heart and soul.”

“Seeing it carried out safely felt like a miracle,” said the president of the congregation, Igor Shamalov. “We are deeply thankful to the firefighters and to Hashem for giving us this moment.”

“There is no price on a torah scroll,” said Shamalov.