Iran has obtained Israeli intelligence materials, including sensitive documents related to Israel’s nuclear capabilities, Iranian-affiliated media reported on Saturday.

The intelligence materials allegedly include thousands of documents related to that regime’s nuclear plans and facilities.

The documents were transferred from within Israel to Iranian territory, Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen remarked.

Even though the mentioned operation was carried out some time ago, “the abundance of documents is such that reviewing them and viewing images and videos has taken up a significant amount of time,” sources told Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Due to the need to securely transport the leaked materials into Iran, a period of media silence was maintained to ensure their safe arrival “at protected destinations” in the country, sources emphasized.

Prosecutors indict two Israeli nationals for spying on behalf of Iran

Roi Mizrahi and Almog Attias, both 25, were allegedly in contact with an Iranian intelligence operative who instructed them to install spy cameras, according to an Israeli indictment filed in May. While there is no confirmed link to the recent Israeli intelligence leak, sources suggested that these suspects may be linked to the alleged intel leak.

The State Prosecution filed an indictment at the Beersheba District Court against Roi Mizrahi and Almog Attias for carrying out a series of intelligence missions on behalf of agents operating for Iranian intelligence agencies, the Attorney-General’s Office announced Friday.

Both Mizrahi and Attias are from Nesher, southwest of Haifa. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced the arrest of the two in May.

Mizrahi has been charged with contacting a foreign agent, assisting an enemy in wartime, and carrying and transporting weapons. Attias was charged with contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy, intending to harm the state’s security.