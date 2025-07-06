Tucker Carlson announced that he did the interview despite the expected backlash so that the American people have access “to all of the information they can gather about matters that affect them.”
Tucker Carlson announced that he did the interview despite the expected backlash so that the American people have access “to all of the information they can gather about matters that affect them.”
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co