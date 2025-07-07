When antisemitism is tolerated – or dressed up as political critique – it doesn’t stay in the abstract. It sets fires to synagogues. It vandalizes restaurants. And it kills.
When antisemitism is tolerated – or dressed up as political critique – it doesn’t stay in the abstract. It sets fires to synagogues. It vandalizes restaurants. And it kills.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co