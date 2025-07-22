The so-called E3 – Britain, France and Germany – have warned they will invoke the United Nations snapback mechanism to reimpose international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
The so-called E3 – Britain, France and Germany – have warned they will invoke the United Nations snapback mechanism to reimpose international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co