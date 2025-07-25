Mariana Pena, senior legal officer at Open Society Justice Initiative, which helped gather evidence against Assad, described the court’s ruling as “a missed opportunity for justice.”
Mariana Pena, senior legal officer at Open Society Justice Initiative, which helped gather evidence against Assad, described the court’s ruling as “a missed opportunity for justice.”
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co