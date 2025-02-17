Q: The ICRC was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 1944 in 1945. Why was there a one-year delay?

A: The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided that none of the nominations met the criteria outlined in Alfred Nobel’s will

Q: This book proved decisive in the formation of the ICRC. It describes the Battle of Solferino. Name it.

A: A Memory of Solferino

Q: The Assembly is the supreme governing body of the ICRC. Its members must all be ____ nationals. Fill in the blank.

A: Swiss

Q: The ICRC has called this event its greatest failure. Name this event, which continues to dominate political discourse.

A: Holocaust at Auschwitz

Q: The ICRC has come under criticism several times in the recent past from a President. In a letter to the organisation, influential civil society members of this President’s country also criticised the humanitarian body for not doing enough to help their country, which is at war. Name the country.

A: Ukraine

Q: The Ottoman Empire used this symbol instead of the Red Cross in 1877-78. Why?

A: They believed that the cross would alienate Muslim soldiers.