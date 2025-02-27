“A trade war is in no one’s interest but the European Union will respond after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the EU,” said French Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas.

“If we must respond, we will respond,” Ms. Primas told BFM TV on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

She added “the European Union has not been created to bother the United States,” responding to Trump’s comments on Wednesday (February 26, 2025) the EU was formed “in order to screw the United States”.

The European Commission said on Wednesday (February 26, 2025) it will react “firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade” after Trump said his administration would soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the EU.