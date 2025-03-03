External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, 2025, to bolster India’s strategic and economic engagements with both countries, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During his visit to the U.K., Mr. Jaishankar is set to hold discussions with Foreign Secretary David Lammy and meet other key dignitaries. Talks will focus on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the U.K., which spans areas such as defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, and people-to-people ties. He is also expected to engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

Mr. Jaishankar will travel to Ireland on March 6-7, where he will meet his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, along with other senior officials and members of the Indian community. India and Ireland share strong bilateral relations rooted in democratic values, cultural ties, and expanding economic cooperation.

According to MEA sources, the visit aims to provide fresh momentum to India’s diplomatic and economic ties with both the U.K. and Ireland.