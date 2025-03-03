President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (March 3, 2025) for suggesting that end of Russia’s war against Ukraine is still likely “very, very far away.”



“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Mr. Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Mr. Zelenskyy late Sunday said he believed the war would go on for some time, while trying to offer a positive take about the U.S.-Ukraine relationship in the aftermath of his contentious White House meeting the Republican president and Vice President JD Vance.