Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unwilling to lift Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on the United States if President Donald Trump leaves any U.S. tariffs on Canada, a senior government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday (March 5, 2025).

The official confirmed Mr. Trudeau’s stance on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. The official said Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau spoke by phone around midday.

Other Canadian officials publicly echoed Mr. Trudeau’s position.

“We’re not interested in meeting in the middle and having some reduced tariff. Canada wants the tariffs removed,” Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province, agreed.

“Zero tariffs or nothing. This attack was not started by our country. This was started by President Trump. He decided to declare an economic war against our country and our province, and we’re going to hold strong,” Mr. Ford said.

Mr. Trump launched a new trade war Tuesday (March 4, 2025) by imposing tariffs against Washington’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin. Mr. Trump put 25% taxes, or tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10% on Canadian energy.

A day after the new tariffs took effect, Mr. Trump said he would grant a one-month exemption for U.S. automakers. The announcement came after Mr. Trump spoke Wednesday (March 5, 2025) with leaders of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said exceptions might be considered — a statement that reflected a softening of the American position after the import taxes hurt the stock market and worried consumers.

Mr. Ford took note of the anxiety, saying the American people “woke up two days ago when the market was crashing.” Americans “are voicing their opinion. The CEOs, the market tanked. That’s what really caught his (Trump’s) attention.”

Some Canadian provinces banned the sale of American booze, including Manitoba, whose leader, Wab Kinew, mocked Mr. Trump by signing a “beautiful” order that officially removes all U.S. liquor from stores in his province.

In an interview Wednesday (March 5, 2025) with Bloomberg Television, Mr. Lutnick said: “There are going to be tariffs. Let’s be clear.” But he also said the president was considering offering relief to some sections of the market until April 2.

On April 2, Mr. Trump plans to announce what he calls “reciprocal” tariffs to match the tariffs, taxes and subsidies from other countries. That could dramatically increase the tariff rates charged globally while maintaining the risk of broader tariffs.

If the tariffs are not removed, Mr. Ford told AP, the American and Canadian auto industries will last approximately 10 days before they start shutting down assembly lines in the U.S. and Ontario.

“People are going to lose their jobs,” Mr. Ford said.

Mr. Lutnick said he would talk Wednesday (March 5, 2025) with Mr. Trump about the possible options regarding Canada and Mexico, saying that both countries are working to address the U.S. president’s concerns about drug trafficking. Mr. Lutnick said he expected Mr. Trump to announce a decision Wednesday (March 5, 2025) afternoon.

Nelson Wiseman, professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, noted that Mr. Trudeau called the tariffs “very dumb” at a news conference Tuesday (March 4, 2025) and said Mr. Trudeau’s tough talk resonated well with Canadians.

“Canada had a choice: to go along with Lutnick’s proposal or to reject it. The government opted for the latter, but that may be a negotiating ploy. It is playing well with Canadians. They are very angry with Trump,” Mr. Wiseman said.

Peter Navarro, a senior trade adviser to Mr. Trump, who said he watched Mr. Trudeau’s news conference, told CNN on Wednesday (March 5, 2025) that it would be useful if the Prime Minister “toned stuff down.”

But Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, said Mr. Trudeau’s comments were likely intended to project strength.

“Trump thrives on intimidation, and any sign of weakness on the part of Canada might help pave the way for more economic bullying. So that’s probably why the prime minister is showing resolve, at least in public,” Mr. Béland said.