The Kremlin said on Wednesday (March 11, 2025) it was waiting for the U.S. to inform it about the details of a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine that Kyiv agreed to after talks in Saudi Arabia.

Washington said the “ball is now” in Moscow’s court after Ukraine backed its suggestion of a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.

The U.S. lifted a freeze on military aid to Ukraine after the Jeddah talks.

Asked if Moscow would agree to a ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

“You are running ahead of yourselves… We have planned contacts with the Americans in the coming days, during which we count on (getting) the whole information.”

He added that: “We assume that Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio and Advisor (Michael) Walz through various channels in the coming days will inform us on the negotiations that took place and the understandings reached.”

He also did not “rule out” a “high-level” phone call with the U.S..

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump — intent on ending the three-year conflict in Ukraine — last month, after which both made friendly statements about each other.

Moscow has previously said it would not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, arguing it would give Kyiv the opportunity to re-arm.

Mr. Peskov said that Moscow was “attentively studying all the statements” made in Jeddah.