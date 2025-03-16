Houthi attacks…will not be tolerated: U.S. Secretary

Earlier this month, the United States reclassified the Houthi movement as a “foreign terrorist organisation”, banning any U.S. interaction with it.

“Continued Houthi attacks on U.S. military and commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea will not be tolerated,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to the State Department.

Moscow is close to Tehran, which supports the Houthis.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the Houthis had “attacked U.S. warships 174 times and commercial vessels 145 times since 2023”.

The Houthis captured Sanaa in 2014 and were poised to overrun most of the rest of the country before a Saudi-led coalition intervened.

– AFP