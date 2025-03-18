Rise in egg prices across the U.S. have forced the travellers to smuggle them across the border from Mexico, and sometimes even from Canada, a report from Wall Street Journal reports. The border patrol agents are witnessing an unexpected surge in attempts to sneak eggs owing to the skyrocketing egg prices, which resulted from inflation and avian flu influenza.

Although the authorities have seized contraband eggs at checkpoints and issued fines for unauthorised poultry products, yet the eggs, as per reports, have become one of the hottest black-market items. In fact, since October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recorded more than 3,700 seizures of bird and poultry-related products.

Why are people involved in smugglings eggs

In recent years, egg prices have risen dramatically across the U.S. and some restaurants have imposed surcharges on egg-based dishes, highlighting escalating costs. Also, there also exists shortage of eggs on supermarket shelves, as per reports. Thus, price and availability stands as the main reason behind eggs smuggling across the U.S. where the egg prices in the U.S. have reached record highs, with some cities seeing costs soar to $10 per dozen. Furthermore, imports of eggs are regulated in the U.S. as eggs which have not been inspected through proper channels have the potential to spread disease.

This fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently revealed that the confiscation of eggs is 36% up nationwide so far, as compared with the previous year. CBP also stated that the confiscations have risen by 54% along parts of the Texas border. Furthermore, they have more than doubled in San Diego.

Why are egg prices soaring in the US?

It is evident that U.S. is fighting egg smugglers now as the increase in the cost of eggs has led to an uptick in attempts to smuggle them across the border.The reason for an increase in the price of eggs is the spread of highly pathogenic — avian influenza or bird flu that has resulted in over 166 million birds in the U.S. being slaughtered, as per reports. From $2 per dozen, egg prices have soared to up to $8 in the U.S. Amid the eggflation, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is urging the travellers to be aware that the certain agricultural products, including raw eggs from Mexico, are prohibited from entering the United States. Undeclared items may incur fines. The San Diego Field Office has seen a 158% increase in egg interceptions since fiscal year 2024.

Role of authorities

First-time offenders caught smuggling eggs face a $300 fine, equivalent to roughly 50 dozen U.S. eggs (or 150 dozen in Mexico) and for repeat offenders, the penalties only get steeper. The border inspection has also been ramped up with travellers being questioned and incinerating confiscated eggs to prevent them from entering the market. Furthermore, in bid to ease shortage and fight against the rising black market, the Trump administration is also considering lifting import restrictions on eggs inspected through official channels.