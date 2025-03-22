“Three people were killed and one injured when a hand grenade exploded in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday (March 22, 2025),” police said.

The police said the explosion occurred in an under-construction house in Parachinar city of Kurram district bordering Afghanistan.

“Initial reports said an individual who possessed the hand grenade detonated it when an argument broke out among those present at the location,” a police official said.

“The bodies of the deceased and the injured have been shifted to the district hospital,” the official said.

“A thorough investigation has been launched into the incident,” the official said.

“Authorities are attempting to gather information from the injured person and further action will be taken upon the completion of the investigation,” he said.