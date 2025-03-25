Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday (March 25, 2025) that talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on Monday (March 24, 2025) focused on the safety of shipping in the Black Sea and that a new deal on the subject was possible.

But Mr. Lavrov said that any new agreement would need to have strict conditions attached to it.

He said Russia wanted inspections of ships to ensure that empty ships were not used for weapons deliveries. He also said various obstacles surrounding the export of Russian grain and fertilisers had been a serious problem in the past.