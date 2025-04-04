An improving China-India relationship serves the common interests of both countries and the region at a time the international landscape and world order are now in a new round of transformation, the Communist Party of China (CPC) said in its message to the 24th Congress of the CPI(M) taking place in Madurai.

“The CPC and the CPI(M) have long maintained friendly exchanges, which has played a significant role for facilitating mutual understanding and practical cooperation between our two sides,” read the message of the International Department, Central Committee, CPC.

The CPC said in the new circumstances it was ready to strengthen exchanges and strategic communication as well as experience sharing of party and state governance with the CPI(M) and other Indian political parties, so as to promote continued progress of China-India relations as well as peace and stability of the region.

One of the important aspects of the CPI(M) Congress in the past was visit of delegates from Communist countries and representatives from communist parties across the world. Their visit is no longer taking place. Instead the parties are sending their greetings, Communist parties from 34 countries have sent their messages.

Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) in its message pointed out that while the far right is gaining political ground worldwide, there is a growing resistance from peoples and nations against the hegemonic power of the declining U.S. imperialism. “Inter-imperialist contradictions are also intensifying, creating opportunities for the forces of national sovereignty, justice, and world peace to raise their banners,” said Ana Prestes, Secretary of International Relations of PCdoB.

She expressed the hope that the resolutions and guidelines resulting from the Congress debates would be of great value to our common fight against fascism, always with the goal of building socialism and communism on the horizon.

The Communist Party of Vietnam said the friendship and excellent cooperation between the two parties, the people of Vietnam and India as well as the State of Kerala and provinces of Vietnam would be further consolidated.

The Workers Party of Korea (DPRK) reiterated its conviction that the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two parties would further develop in the future.