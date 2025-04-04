Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. Mr. Modi is set to speak at the BIMSTEC Summit plenary session later in the day.

The Modi-Yunus meeting is a first since the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, comes after months of Delhi-Dhaka tensions over attacks on minorities and Ms. Hasina’s continued stay in India.

Mr. Yunus’s comments about including India’s northeastern region and Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh as an “extension of the Chinese economy” during a visit to Beijing this week had also led to misgivings in Delhi.