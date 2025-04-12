Iran and the United States have begun negotiations in Oman over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.
U.S.-Iran nuclear talks LIVE: Iran, U.S. ‘indirect’ talks begin in Oman
Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement on the social platform.
“These talks will be a held at a location planned by the Omani hosts with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States seated in separate rooms,” Mr. Baghaei said.
Published – April 12, 2025 05:42 pm IST