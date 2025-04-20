U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025) as the pontiff recovers from pneumonia.

Mr. Vance’s motorcade entered Vatican City through a side gate and parked near Pope Francis’ hotel residence while Easter Mass was being celebrated in St. Peter’s Square. Francis, who has greatly cut back his workload to recover, delegated the celebration of the Mass to another cardinal.

The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the Domus Santa Marta “to exchange Easter greetings.”

Mr. Vance and the pope have tangled sharply over migration and the U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s plans to deport migrants en masse. Pope Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy.

Mr. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, met with the Vatican secretary of State and Foreign Minister on Saturday (April 19, 2025).