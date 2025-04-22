Daily Quiz on | Pope Francis
1 / 6 |
What is the Pope’s birthname?
2 / 6 |
Which Argentinian football club was the Pope famously fan of?
3 / 6 |
To what topic did the Pope once said: “Who am I to judge?”, signaling a shift in the Church’s stand?
4 / 6 |
In which South American country did the Pope apologise in 2015 for the sins and crimes of the Catholic Church against Indigenous peoples?
5 / 6 |
What curious artefact did the President of the country in the previous question present to Pope during the same visit?
6 / 6 |
Name the Movie where Jonathan Pryce portrays Pope Francis. Who does Sir Anthony Hopkins portrays in the movie?
Published – April 22, 2025 05:10 pm IST