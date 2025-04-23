U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday (April 25, 2025) morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral services.

He’ll return Saturday (April 25, 2025) evening, once services are over.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the President’s travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday (April 23, 2025).

She did not provide details on if Mr. Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a U.S. delegation.

The White House says more details on travel will be coming.