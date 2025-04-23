Sri Lankan leaders on Wednesday (April 23, 2025) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashir that claimed at least 26 lives.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in India. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. Sri Lanka always stands in solidarity with the people of India.”

Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said: “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Violence against innocent civilians is a grave crime against humanity. We stand in solidarity with the victims, their families, and the people of India. We must stand united against terror always.”



Earlier, on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had expressed solidarity with India.

Days ago, Sri Lanka marked the sixth anniversary of the Easter Sunday terror attacks that shook the island nation in April 2019.