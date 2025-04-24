A day after India decided to hold the Indus Water Treaty at abeyance, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office said any such attempt would be seen as an “act of war”. The country also announced a series of retaliatory actions including blocking its airspace for India and suspension of all trade activities.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee comprising top civilian and military leadership held its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (April 24, 2025).

Pakistan also announced the suspension of trade, bilateral accords, including the Simla Agreement, among other moves in retaliation to New Delhi’s measures against the country in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

“Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance…,” said a statement released after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

The Committee observed that Kashmir remains an unresolved dispute between Pakistan and India and reiterated its stand that Kashmiris have the right of self-determination. While “unequivocally” condemning the terror attack, the Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office stated, “In the absence of any credible investigation and verifiable evidence, attempts to link the Pahalgam attack with Pakistan are frivolous, devoid of rationality and defeat logic.”

The Committee decided to “vehemently reject” the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. “The Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension. Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs. Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power,” a statement read.

In retaliation, Pakistan has decided to keep all bilateral agreements with India, including the Shimla Pact in abeyance. Pakistan shall close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect and all cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30, 2025.

Just like India, Pakistan too has suspended all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals, but gave exception to Sikh pilgrims. It urged Indians in Pakistan to leave within 48 hours.

Declaring the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad as ‘persona non grata’, the country has asked them to leave by April 30, 2025. The strength of Indian High Commission in Islamabad shall be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from April 30, 2025.

Pakistan’s airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines. All trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, has also been suspended.

The National Security Committee also said the country’s armed forces remain “fully capable and prepared” to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure.

Expressing concern over the loss of tourists’ lives, the Committee reviewed the Indian measures announced on 23 April 2025 and termed them unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit

The National Security Committee made the following observations:

Kashmir remains an unresolved dispute between Pakistan and India as recognized through multiple UN resolutions. Pakistan continues to support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The continued Indian state oppression, abrogation of statehood, political and demographic gerrymandering, has persistently led to an organic backlash from the people of IIOJK, which perpetuates cycles of violence. India’s systemic persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, has become more pervasive. Attempts at forced passage of Waqf Bill is the latest effort to marginalize Muslims across India. India must resist the temptation to exploit such tragic incidents to its advantage and take full responsibility for its failure to provide security to the people

Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As the world’s front-line state against terrorism, Pakistan has suffered immense human and economic losses. Indian attempts to inject volatility in the environment along Pakistan’s Eastern borders is aimed at distracting Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. In the absence of any credible investigation and verifiable evidence, attempts to link the Pahalgam attack with Pakistan are frivolous, devoid of rationality and defeat logic.

India’s worn-out narrative of victimhood cannot obfuscate its own culpability in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil, nor can it distract attention from its systematic and state sponsored oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK

Contrary to Indian claims, Pakistan has in its custody incontrovertible proof of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, including the confession of a serving Indian Navy officer, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who remains a living testament to India’s state-sponsored terrorist activities

The National Security Committee deplored the implicit threat contained in the Indian statement of 23 April 2025. The international community ought to remain mindful of India’s state sponsored extraterritorial assassinations or attempts on foreign soil. These heinous acts were carried out in blatant violation of international law as recently exposed by Pakistan along-with various other states with undeniable evidence. Pakistan will pursue all those responsible, planners and perpetrators alike and ensure that justice is served. Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains

India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda. Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region

Extremely irresponsible warmongering Indian state controlled media, fueling volatility in the regional calculus is reprehensive, which requires serious introspection

The Committee decided the following:

