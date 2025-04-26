Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said he looked forward to “deepening” engagement in various sectors with Bangladesh and said both Islamabad and Dhaka are keenly working for furthering economic, political, and cultural cooperation.

Mr. Asif was speaking at a reception to celebrate the 54th National and Independence Day of Bangladesh as the chief guest on Friday, Geo News said on Saturday (April 26, 2025).

The event, hosted by Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, came days after Bangladesh and Pakistan held a foreign secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) in Dhaka after a gap of nearly 15 years.

Mr. Asif, referring to the cordial ties between the two countries, said that both countries were keenly working for furthering economic, political, and cultural cooperation, Geo News said.

“We value our relations with Bangladesh and look forward to deepening our engagement in various sectors,” he said as he extended greetings to the government and people of Bangladesh.

The Minister highlighted the historical ties and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh and emphasised the necessity to further strengthen relations to enhance “development cooperation between the people of both countries.”

High Commissioner Hussain Khan emphasised the desire of his country for maintaining strong and friendly ties with Pakistan, Geo News said, adding, he also stressed the need for enhanced cooperation and mutual understanding.

Multiple federal Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and civil society were present at the event.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led their respective sides and discussed the entire range of bilateral issues focusing on trade ties during the Foreign Office Consultation on April 17.

Bangladesh raised “historically unresolved issues” and demanded a public apology from Pakistan over the 1971 atrocities during the FOC and asked Islamabad to pay $4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets at the time when East Pakistan split from West Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.

The Foreign Secretary-level talks were held amid a thaw between the two countries after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who was to visit Bangladesh on April 27 and 28, postponed his visit amid escalation of tensions with India following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.