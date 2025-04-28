Nearly 50% of Spain’s electricity supply was restored late Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said but added that some workers would have to stay home Tuesday.

“According to electrical grid data, nearly 50 percent of the electricity supply has already been restored. The goal is to continue restoring the supply over the coming hours,” he said in a televised address, notably with electricity being sent from France and Morocco.

Sanchez could not say when power would be completely restored and added that some people would be unable to work Tuesday.