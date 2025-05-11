The conflict in Gaza cannot be solved with military means, and a political solution should be at the centre, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Jerusalem on Sunday (May 12, 2025).

He said that Germany would do whatever it takes to guarantee Israel’s security, but this does not mean that his country cannot criticise Israel’s course of action, adding that this “must not lead to antisemitism.”

Hamas’ attacks on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israel. Israel’s campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities.

Mr. Wadephul repeated that the return of hostages is the German government’s priority.

The new Foreign Minister also said he is not sure whether military action in Gaza will serve Israel’s security, adding that it is clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory.