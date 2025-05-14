The European Union on Wednesday (May 14, 2025) approved a fresh package of sanctions on Russia, clamping down on its “shadow” oil fleet, as Europe threatens further punishment if Moscow does not agree to a Ukraine truce.

The new measures against the Kremlin — the 17th round of sanctions from the EU since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine — were in the pipeline before European leaders issued their latest ultimatum to Moscow over U.S.-led peace efforts.

Diplomats representing the EU’s 27 member states approved the package at a meeting in Brussels, according to the Polish presidency of the bloc.

The package — set to be formally adopted on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) — includes blacklisting some 200 oil tankers used to circumvent curbs on Russian oil exports.

Companies in countries including Vietnam, Serbia and Turkiye accused of helping supply goods to the Russian military are also set to face restrictions.

Dozens of Russian officials are to be added to the nearly 2,400 people and entities already facing visa bans and asset freezes.

The package also brings sanctions on Russian individuals over cyberattacks, human rights abuses and sabotage in Europe.

Officials admit that the latest round of sanctions against Moscow are relatively limited compared to previous packages as the EU finds it more difficult to agree targets.

Further to these measures, EU leaders have threatened Russia with “massive sanctions” if it doesn’t agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposal backed by the United States.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Russia on Tuesday (May 13, 2025) that it would face additional European sanctions if there was no “real progress” this week towards peace in Ukraine.

Mr. Merz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire and peace with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Thursday (May 14, 2025).

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could attend talks in Turkiye if Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskyy sit down, but so far there has been no indication from the Kremlin that Mr. Putin will attend.