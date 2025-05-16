U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made repeated claims that his administration brokered a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan, on Friday (May 16, 2025) described the cessation of hostilities as a “big success” and said the level of anger between the two neighbours “was not a good thing”.

“We are very happy with what happened, I hope it continues, and I think it will, but what happens with India and Pakistan. That was a big success. If you would have seen the level of anger between the two, that was not a good thing,” Mr. Trump said while speaking with the press on Air Force One on Friday (May 16) as he was returning to Washington from his four-day visit to the Gulf region.

This is the seventh time since May 10 that Mr. Trump has claimed that the U.S. brokered the “ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

‘Helped settle issue’

Mr. Trump, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, repeated his claim that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan when he addressed U.S. troops at the Al-Udeid Air Base on Thursday in Doha, Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in West Asia.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations. Both countries reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States”. Later, in a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump offered to work with India and Pakistan for a “solution” on Kashmir, while crediting Washington for helping the two nations arrive at the “historic and heroic decision” of stopping the conflict.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved. India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter with Pakistan and there is no space for any third party.

Encourage direct talks: State Department

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday that the administration wants to encourage and see “direct” talks between India and Pakistan, an apparent reversal from President Trump’s earlier comment that he will work with the two countries for a “solution” on Kashmir.

“Well, look, what we’re happy to see is a ceasefire. That’s what we’ve said for the last couple of days now, and we want to encourage and see direct talks between the parties. We have been clear on that,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said at the press briefing.

‘Peacemaker president’

“Taking a step back, the President is a peacemaker, and we celebrate the advancement of peace, and we’d hope to see the ceasefire be maintained. And the President has also been clear in terms of the praise that he has given both prime ministers of both countries for the wisdom and the fortitude that they showed by choosing the path of peace,” Mr. Pigott added.