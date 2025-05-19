Romania’s centrist Bucharest mayor, Nicusor Dan, appeared on course to win Romanian presidency on Sunday (May 18, 2025), in an election closely watched across Europe amid a rise of support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Exit polls showed Dan at 55% of ballots, following a last-minute dash to the top after weeks of trailing George Simion, a hard-right supporter of Trump.

Dan had campaigned on a pledge to fight rampant corruption and to keep Romania firmly within the European mainstream.

The election takes place on the same day as the first round of a Polish ballot, where a liberal frontrunner, Rafal Trzaskowski, is vying with two conservative Trump admirers, Karol Nawrocki and Slawomir Mentzen.

Official results are due to start trickling in later on Sunday in Romania, while exit polls in Poland are expected at 1900 GMT.