Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was on Tuesday (May 20, 2025) promoted as the Field Marshal for “successfully” leading the armed forces in the recent conflict with India, state-run TV reported. This is the first time in almost 60 years that a general has been elevated to the role.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It came “in recognition of the strategic brilliance and courageous leadership that ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy,” PM Sharif said in a statement from his office to Reuters.

A security official said the field marshal was a ceremonial five-star rank that usually signifies extraordinary leadership and wartime achievement.

“The promotion is the first since Pakistani dictator General Ayub Khan made himself a field marshal in 1965,” he said. With the new ceremonial rank, he said, “Mr. Munir will remain the army chief.

The state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to “promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal” of the country.

The decision was taken for his “exemplary role” in the conflict with India, it added.

The cabinet also decided to extend the service of Pakistan Air Force chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu after his service term expires, the PM’s office said.

It did not say for how long Sidhu’s job would be extended, nor did it say whether Munir’s promotion to the rank of field marshal will mean that he has no retirement date.