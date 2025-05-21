Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the western Kursk region for the first time since Russian forces ejected Ukrainian troops from the area last month. The Kremlin said that during the visit on Tuesday (May 20, 2025), Mr. Putin met volunteer organisations in the region and visited the Kursk-II nuclear power plant.

State television showed Mr. Putin meeting volunteers and local officials in the region including acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein. Mr. Putin was accompanied by Sergei Kiriyenko, Kremlin first Deputy Chief of Staff. Russia said in late April that it had ejected Ukrainian troops from Kursk region, ending the biggest incursion into Russian territory since World War-II.

Just over two years after Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine on August 6 launched its boldest attack, smashing through the Russian border into the Kursk region, supported by swarms of drones and heavy Western weaponry. At its height, Ukrainian forces claimed nearly 1,400 square kilometres of Kursk.