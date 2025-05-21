Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 21, 2025) ruled as “unlawful” the government’s decision to fire domestic security chief Ronen Bar in March, a move which had triggered mass protests in the country.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the government’s decision to terminate the head of the Shin Bet’s tenure was made through an improper and unlawful process,” the court ruling said.

The ruling is the latest twist in a judiciary and political affair that has shaken Israel since the government’s decision to sack Mr. Bar in March, which the Supreme Court froze.

Israel’s government said in late April it had cancelled its decision to fire Mr. Bar, a day after he announced he would stand down following weeks of tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wednesday’s ruling noted “irregularities” in the process that led to Mr. Bar’s sacking, as well as “a disregard for fundamental principles regarding internal security.”

The move to sack the security chief sparked large protests across Israel led by the Opposition, which saw it as a sign Mr. Netanyahu’s government’s was slipping towards autocracy.

Mr. Netanyahu had argued that the government was allowed to sack Mr. Bar, whom he blames for the security failure that allowed Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack to unfold.

Noting Bar’s decision to quit the job, the supreme court ruling said that “this announcement puts an end to the (legal) procedure”.