Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday (May 4, 2025) said that the chance of revival of an armed conflict between Pakistan and India is remote but warned of a befitting response in case of any such development.

Mr. Dar’s comment came while responding to a question during his press conference giving details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and to thank the respective leadership for support during the last month’s conflict with India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

When asked about a possible new round of fighting, Mr. Dar said that he could not predict the future, but the chances of any such possibility are slim.

“The ceasefire is holding and all steps regarding withdrawal of troops have been implemented by the two sides in letter and spirit. So there is no chance (of new war) in my opinion,” he said. “However, we will give a befitting reply if India resorts to armed conflict.”

He said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India, but not desperate for it, adding that Pakistan seeks a composite dialogue that includes terrorism as well as other issues, including Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

He also claimed the IWT cannot be suspended. Soon after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India announced abeyance of the IWT among other punitive measures.

The IWT was signed in 1960 by the two countries to address the water dispute between them and to share the waters of the six main rivers of the Indus basin.

The Minister reiterated the offer for a neutral probe into the Pahalgam incident, which led to the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

Mr. Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, claimed that while Pakistan’s kinetic action has been appreciated, its diplomatic efforts have also earned international recognition.

The Minister also appreciated the role played by the U.S., U.K., Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iran and other countries during the conflict and bringing peace.

Mr. Dar announced that Prime Minister Sharif was set to visit Saudi Arabia during the next 24 hours to thank its leadership for its positive role during hostilities with India.

Speaking about Mr. Sharif’s recent four-nation tour, Mr. Dar said the Prime Minister undertook a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan to express Pakistan’s gratitude for the solidarity expressed by these countries during the conflict with India.

He also praised the diplomatic outreach led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which, he said, “has garnered international acclaim for its clarity.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side strongly responded to the Pakistani attempts by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Starting May 22, India tasked seven multi-party delegations to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan too announced last month to send a team of experts to foreign capitals to inform the world about the four-day conflict with India and also highlight its point of view regarding the conflict.