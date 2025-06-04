The interim government of Bangladesh changed a 2022 Act and removed the mention of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the ‘Father of the Nation’. The development came soon after the interim administration led by Prof. Mohammed Yunus brought in a new set of currency notes that removed the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The new notification brought on June 3 does not refer to Sheikh Mujib as the ‘Father of the Nation’ while referring to the war of 1971 and the role of freedom fighters. In contrast, the 2022 Act referred to him as Jatir Pita, (Father of the Nation) at multiple points while describing the heritage of the war of 1971.

Earlier this week, the Yunus government introduced a series of currency notes that depicted the pluralistic heritage of Bangladesh while removing the well-known image of Mujibur Rahman that is seen in existing currency notes of Bangladesh. The interim government has defended the removal of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the ‘Liberation War Act ’ and said, he continues to be a ‘freedom fighter’.

In a statement to the media, the interim government said, “President of the 1971 government of Bangladesh-in-exile Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other leaders like Tajuddin Ahmed, Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman continue to be freedom fighters”.

Under the Bir Mukti Joddha category, the 2022 law used to include veterans of Mujib Bahini, one of the several guerrilla outfits of 1971, as the “freedom fighters”. However, the latest version of the act skips the mention of Mujib Bahini. The latest notification means the surviving members of the Mujib Bahini and their family members will not be eligible to claim the benefits that are given to the 1971 freedom fighters in Bangladesh.

The new definition of freedom fighters, as per the notification, will include people who helped the cause of independence by advocacy and campaigning while being outside or inside the country.

Adding a new section to the definition of freedom fighters, the new act has included, “Associates of Liberation War” or those who “supported freedom of Bangladesh during 26 March to 16 December 1971”. 

The interim government formed after the Sheikh Hasina government’s removal in August 2024 has been vocal about the alleged excesses committed during the Awami League’s rule of 15 years between 2009-2024.

Earlier in May, the interim government suspended political activities by the Awami League that was co-founded by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with Maulana Bhashani and Husayn Shaheed Suhrawardy.

The uprising that unseated Sheikh Hasina had also targeted the symbols related to her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Soon after the departure of Ms. Hasina on August 5, 2024, a statue of Sheikh Mujib was destroyed, and the museum at 32 Dhanmondi, where Sheikh Mujib was assassinated along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975, was destroyed by a mob on 5 February 2025..