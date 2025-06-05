Russian drones struck apartment buildings in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, triggering fires and injuring 17 people, including two children, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said early on Thursday (June 5, 2025).

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said seven apartment buildings had been damaged in the 1 a.m. strikes. Two buildings sustained direct hits.

Mr. Terekhov said one drone hit an apartment building on the 17th floor, another on the second floor.

A photograph posted online showed the mayor looking at an apartment reduced to rubble after he said a drone had pierced its walls.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine, has been a frequent target of Russian drones and missiles in the more than three-year-old war.