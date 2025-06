The Kremlin said on Friday (June 6, 2025) the Ukraine war was “existential” for Russia after it launched a wave of retaliatory drone and missile strikes that killed three rescue workers in Kyiv.

The comments are Moscow’s latest to dampen hopes for a breakthrough amid a flurry of meetings between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, as well as telephone calls between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at stopping the fighting.

On Friday (June 6, 2025) — days after the second round of Ukrainian-Russian ceasefire negotiations in Turkey ended without meaningful progress — the Kremlin cast its three-year invasion as nothing short of a battle for the “future” of Russia.

“For us it is an existential issue, an issue of our national interest, safety, our future and the future of our children, of our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, responding to remarks by Mr. Trump on Thursday (June 5, 2025) comparing Moscow and Kyiv to brawling children.

Mr. Peskov’s comments came shortly after the Russian defence ministry said its forces had launched the “massive” missile and drone strike in “response” to recent attacks by Kyiv on its territory.

Ahead of the talks this week in Istanbul, an audacious Ukrainian drone attack damaged nuclear-capable military planes at Russian air bases, including thousands of kilometres behind the front lines in Siberia.

Mr. Putin had told Mr. Trump he would retaliate for the brazen operation, 18 months in the planning, in which Ukraine smuggled more than 100 small drones into Russia, parked them near Russian air bases and unleashed them in a coordinated attack.

‘A farce’

Despite recent rounds of peace talks, Mr. Putin has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire and has instead issued a host of sweeping demands on Ukraine if it wants to halt the fighting.

They include completely pulling troops out of four regions claimed by Russia, but which its army does not fully control, an end to Western military support, and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the demands as old ultimatums, questioned the purpose of more such talks and called for a summit to be attended by him, Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump.

Kyiv said the retaliatory Russian barrage overnight consisted of 45 missiles and 407 drones. AFP journalists heard air raid sirens and explosions ring out over the capital throughout the night.

Mr. Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly said Russia wants the war to continue, responded with a call for allies to “decisively” ramp up pressure on Russia.

“Are we supposed to believe in a ceasefire after today?” Alicia, a Kyiv resident and marketing specialist, told AFP near one of the strike sites in Kyiv.

“I think it’s a farce, and it was clear from the very beginning that there would be no truce. Our enemies are not interested in this at all,” she added.

Mr. Zelensky said at least three people had been killed in the capital and that Russia had targeted nine regions of Ukraine, including Lviv and Volyn in the west, which border EU and NATO member Poland.

In the western city of Lutsk, rescuers in the afternoon pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble of a nine-storey building hit overnight, the interior ministry said.