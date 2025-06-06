Authorities in Nepal have charged former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal with corruption and demanded a million-dollar fine over the purchase of land by a firm owned by Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev, a court official said on Friday (June 6, 2025).

Nepal’s Prime Minister between 2009 and 2011 faces charges of allowing Patanjali Yogpeeth Nepal company to purchase more land than it was legally allowed to own for herb production, processing and a hospital in the Himalayan nation 15 years ago.

Both Nepal and Patanjali Yogpeeth deny any wrongdoing.

The 72-year-old Nepalese heads a small opposition group in parliament, and his United Socialist Party says the prosecution is an act of “political vendetta” against him.

“I have not done anything illegal nor indulged in any corruption concerning the Patanjali land deal causing any loss to the state,” Nepal told the Kantipur daily newspaper.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), a corruption watchdog, alleged that some of the land in Kavre district, was later allowed to be swapped with other land, or sold at a higher price, causing a loss to the state.

The allegations were set out in a charge sheet filed by the commission on Thursday (June 5, 2025) at the Special Court in Kathmandu.

The commission demanded that Nepal be ordered to pay a fine of 185.85 million Nepali rupees ($1.35 million). If found guilty, he could also be sentenced to up to 17 years in jail.

A spokesperson for Patanjali in India denied any wrongdoing, saying it bought the land privately through due legal process.

“Patanjali has not acquired any government land. It is unfair to drag our name into local political vendetta actions and proceedings,” S.K. Tijarawala, Patanjali’s spokesperson, told Reuters in a text message.

The commission also charged 92 others, including some former Ministers and officials, some of whom are already dead.

Yaga Raj Regmi, information officer of the court, said Nepal would receive a formal court notice giving him 15 days in which to present himself at court and the hearing would start after that.